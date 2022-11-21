VIDEO: Samuel L. Jackson Discusses the Original PIANO LESSON Production on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Click Here for More on The Piano Lesson

Samuel L. Jackson appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss appearing on Broadway in The Piano Lesson.

During the interview, they discussed the show's success and Jackson looked back on his experience in the original production of the play.

"I was the original Boy Willie in the first production at Yale thirty-something years ago ... Now I get to rest and do nothing," Jackson joked with Fallon. Watch the interview below!

The production was recently extended by popular demand through January 29, 2023.

August Wilson's The Piano Lesson originally premiered at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 1987 and starred a then-39-year-old Samuel L. Jackson as Boy Willie, is the fourth play in the American Century Cycle. In addition to winning the Pulitzer Prize for drama, The Piano Lesson went on to win the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, the Peabody Award and was nominated for the 1990 Tony Award for Best Play.

The Piano Lesson is directed by Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson - who is making her Broadway directorial debut and is the first woman to ever direct an August Wilson play on Broadway, and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles, John David Washington as Boy Willie, and Danielle Brooks as Berniece.

The current cast also features Michael Potts as Wining Boy, Ray Fisher as Lymon, Trai Byers as Avery, April Matthis as Grace, and Nadia Daniel and Jurnee Swan as Maretha at alternating performances.

Watch the new interview here: