VIDEO: SKINTIGHT's Idina Menzel Talks the 'Relief' of Starring in a Straight Play

Earlier today, Broadway favorite Idina Menzel stopped by LIVE With Kelly and Ryan to chat about the play that brought her back to the NYC stage- Roundabout Theatre Company's world premiere of Joshua Harmon's Skintight. "It's a straight play, so I'm not singing in it. It's such a relief to wake up and be like, 'Is [my voice] there?' When I'm in a musical I'm always so worried!"

Check out the full interview below!

SKINTIGHT is directed by three-time Obie Award winner Daniel Aukin (Bad Jews). The cast includes Will Brittain as "Trey," Stephen Carrasco as "Jeff," Eli Gelb as "Benjamin Cullen," Cynthia Mace as "Orsolya," Idina Menzel as "Jodi Isaac" and Jack Wetherall as "Elliot Isaac."

Skintight opened on June 21st at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This limited engagement runs through August 26, 2018.

Idina made her Broadway debut as Maureen in the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner, Rent, for which she received a Tony Award nomination. She followed that with her Tony Award-winning performance as Elphaba in Wicked, which she subsequently brought to London's West End. Other New York stage work includes See What I Wanna See (Public), The Wild Party (MTC), and Hair (Encores). Menzel's voice can be heard in the Disney animated musical, Frozen, singing its Oscar nominated song, Let It Go. She reprised her performance as Maureen in Chris Columbus' film version of Rent, and has appeared in movies as diverse as Enchanted and Ask the Dust. On television, Menzel had a recurring role over multiple seasons of "Glee" and has guest starred in numerous other shows. She starred in her own PBS special, Barefoot at the Symphony, with an accompanying live album of the same name. Menzel's highly successful international concert tour recently included a sold out performance at Carnegie Hall. In addition to cast albums, Menzel's prolific recording career includes solo albums: Barefoot At The Symphony, I Stand, Here, and Still I Can't Be Still.

