VIDEO: Ryan McCartan Discusses Upcoming Disney on Broadway Concert Stream on GMA
Ryan McCartan appeared on Good Morning America today to talk about the upcoming stream of the Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert, to benefit BC/EFA.
Watch McCartan's appearance below!
.@ryanmccartan tells us that @BCEFA will be live streaming @DisneyBroadway's 25th Anniversary Gala Concert to raise money for the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund on April 13! pic.twitter.com/uploaN1jiw- Good Morning America (@GMA) April 9, 2020
The one-night-only benefit "Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway" will be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.
The stream will be available at 7pm ET on Monday, April 13.
Ryan McCartan will host the live stream from his family's basement. Throughout the evening, McCartan will remotely interview Disney on Broadway stars from their homes.
Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway was held on November 4, 2019, and raised $570,426 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The event was presented at the New Amsterdam Theatre, featured a cast of 79 performers and a 15-piece onstage orchestra.
It includes performances from Jelani Alladin (Hercules), Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, School of Rock - The Musical), Christian Borle (Little Shop of Horrors, Mary Poppins), Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice, Beauty and the Beast), Lauryn Ciardullo (Aladdin), Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, Waitress), Merle Dandridge (Tarzan, Aida), Lindiwe Dlamini (The Lion King), Bongi Duma (The Lion King), Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Bradley Gibson (The Lion King), Whoopi Goldberg (TV's The View), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Aida), April Holloway (Aladdin), James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton), Adam Jacobs (Aladdin), Ramona Keller (Hercules), Nina Lafarga (Frozen), Tamika Lawrence (Hercules, Come From Away), Norm Lewis (Once on This Island, The Little Mermaid), Kara Lindsay (Newsies, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical), Tshidi Manye (The Lion King), Sbusiso Ngema (The Lion King), Ashley Park (Mean Girls, Grand Horizons), Adam Pascal (Rent), Krysta Rodriguez (Hercules), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Sherie Rene Scott (The Little Mermaid), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King), Josh Strickland (Tarzan), Katie Terza (Aladdin), Marisha Wallace (Aladdin, Something Rotten!), Rema Webb (Hercules, The Lion King), Alton Fitzgerald White (The Lion King) and Syndee Winters (Hamilton, The Lion King).
