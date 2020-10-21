VIDEO: Rosie O'Donnell Chats with EXTRA About Tonight's Rosie's Theater Kids Virtual Gala

Tune in tonight at 7pm ET to watch the Virtual Gala!

The 17th Annual Rosie's Theater Kids Gala is going virtual this year! Rosie O'Donnell's arts education program is holding their annual gala online and she got to chat with Extra TV about what to expect on tonight's stream, including a performance from the cast of Ain't Too Proud.

Tune in at 7pm ET on BroadwayWorld!

Rosie's Theater Kids (RTKids) is an arts education organization dedicated to enriching the lives of children through the arts. They serve students who otherwise would not have the opportunity to experience theater, positively changing the trajectory of their lives by providing comprehensive classes in music, dance, and drama; thoughtful mentoring; and structured academic guidance.

Rosie O'Donnell is a recipient of the Isabelle Stevenson Award, and is a longtime proponent of theatre. Her Broadway credits include "Seussical!", "Grease", and "Fiddler on the Roof". O'Donnell won the Daytime Emmy for her long-running talk show which ran from 1996 - 2002. She has also served as host of ABC's THE VIEW.

