VIDEO: Rolling Meadows High School Choir Goes Virtual For WEST SIDE STORY IN CONCERT

Rolling Meadows High School Choirs in Rolling Meadows, IL, was set to perform West Side Story in Concert last night, which unfortunately got cancelled.

However, this musicians didn't let that stop them from performing. Instead, they took the the internet, to film a composite video of the members all performing part of their programme as a virtual choir.

The video was put together by Grace Anderson.

Watch the video below!

Since we couldn't perform on stage tonight, we are sharing a taste of our "West Side Story in Concert" here! Kudos to these talented and dedicated singers for making our first virtual choir a reality! Shout out to @graceander13 for making the video! @RMFineArts @RMHSMUSTANGS pic.twitter.com/lFrcw0PSMG - RMHS Choirs (@RMHS_Choir) March 20, 2020





