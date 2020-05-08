VIDEO: Rob Houchen, Layton Williams, Marcus Collins & More Perform 'Ex-Wives' From SIX
Arun Blair-Mangat, Jordan Luke Gage, Layton Williams, Oliver Ormson, Rob Houchen and Marcus Collins have come together virtually to sing the opening song Ex-Wives from Six!
Check out the video below!
Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.
From Tudor queens to pop princesses, in this exciting new musical experience, the six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities and finally move out of the shadow of their infamous spouse.
Remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a 21st century musical celebration about girl power, this all-female cast and band bring to life one of the most popular and viral scores of the decade in an exciting and thrilling stage show unlike anything else you've ever experienced on Broadway.
