VIDEO: Rita Moreno Reflects on Her Historic WEST SIDE STORY Oscar Win on TODAY

In a new clip from her upcoming interview with the TODAY Show's Hoda Kotb, Rita Moreno reflects on her historic Oscar win in West Side Story.

Rita Moreno made history in 1962 for being the first Latina to win an Oscar for her performance as Anita in the original film adaption of West Side Story.

"People [were] yelling out the windows, 'She did it! She did it!' And, you know, as a friend of mine said, what they were really saying was, 'We did it,'" Moreno shared, looking back on the night of her win.

The new interview will be part of NBC's primetime special, Inspiring America: the 2022 Inspiration List, which airs Saturday, May 7.

"I had chills from everything she's been through," Kotb stated. "She's an icon."

Oscar, Tony, Grammy and two-time Emmy winner Rita Moreno's illustrious career as an actress, dancer, singer and producer has spanned more than seven decades, beginning with her Broadway debut at age 13. Moreno has starred on Broadway and London's West End, appeared in more than 40 feature films and countless television shows, and has performed in numerous regional theaters including her one woman show, Life Without Makeup, at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

Most recently, Moreno co-stars and is an Executive Producer of the Steven Spielberg remake of the classic, West Side Story, which released worldwide this past December.

Watch the new interview clip here: