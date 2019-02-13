VIDEO: Return to Arendelle in the First Teaser Trailer for FROZEN 2

Click Here for More Articles on FROZEN

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released the new teaser trailer from Disney's "Frozen 2." Watch the teaser trailer below!

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and producer Peter Del Vecho-and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, and the music of Oscar®-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez's new music for the sequel is being kept under wraps, but Frozen fans can hear the new songs they've penned for the Broadway musical in the meantime.

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar® winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez(Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee(Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 OSCARS for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

FROZEN is now playing on Broadway at the St. James Theatre. For tickets and more information, visit frozenthemusical.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You