VIDEO: Reneé Rapp Shares 'In The Kitchen' Music Video

Reneé Rapp has released her new single, "In the Kitchen," along with a new music video.

The track is a followup to Rapp's debut single, "Tattoos," which was released in early June. Both tracks will be featured on Rapp's debut album, which will be released later this year.

Reneé Rapp is an American singer and actress who made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls as Regina George in 2019. She won the "Best Performance by an Actress" award at the 2018 Jimmy Awards. Rapp's other theatre credits include Spring Awakening and Big Fish.

Rapp can also be seen as Leighton in Mindy Kaling's original comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max.

Watch the new music video here: