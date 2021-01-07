VIDEO: Regina Kings Talks ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Click Here for More Articles on One Night in Miami

Regina talks about the angry Trump mob storming the Capitol building in Washington D.C. today, growing vegetables during quarantine after being inspired by Anthony Anderson, directing her new film One Night in Miami, Cassius Clay, Jim Brown, Sam Cooke & Malcom X, and meeting Tupac and becoming friends when they were in Poetic Justice together.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below.

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's YouTube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy YouTube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

Kemp Powers' 2013 play "One Night in Miami" is getting the on-screen treatment, featuring Leslie Odom Jr. as the legendary singer Sam Cooke.

"Waitress" Broadway star Nicolette Robinson also appears in the movie.

On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. When underdog Cassius Clay, soon to be called Muhammad Ali, (Eli Goree), defeats heavy weight champion Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Hall, Clay memorialized the event with three of his friends: Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge).



Based on the award-winning play of the same name, and directed by Regina King, One Night In Miami... is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate.