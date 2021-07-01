VIDEO: Raymond J. Lee Talks ALADDIN & More on the Latest Episode of 32 BAR CUT

32 Bar Cut: The Show is a weekly interview series with some of Broadway's biggest stars! Married duo, Adrienne Walker and Austin Cook produce the show from their Brooklyn apartment and connect with performers all across the country to get their candid take on what it's like to be a performer.

On this week's episode of 32 Bar Cut: The Show, we are sitting down with Broadway star Raymond J. Lee to discuss his time starring on Broadway in multiple shows, Groundhog Day, Honeymoon in Vegas, Mamma Mia! & Aladdin, just to name a few. Raymond is one of the most charming Broadway stars you will ever meet! On today's episode, we are discussing the start of his Broadway career, his journey into the TV/film world and his passion for diversity and inclusion in theatre.

Raymond J. Lee is an actor/singer who resides and works from New York. He has appeared on Broadway, television, film, as well as voiceover work. Ray was most recently in the company of Mack & Mabel at City Center Encores! and in Soft Power at The Public Theater. Other Broadway credits include Aladdin, Groundhog Day, Honeymoon in Vegas, Anything Goes, and Mamma Mia! Regional credits include productions at A.C.T., CTG, La Jolla, The MUNY, Portland Center Stage, Philadelphia Theatre Company, and Village Theatre. Film/TV credits include Marriage Story, Ghost Town, "Succession," "Billions," "Red Oaks," and "Smash." He is a proud graduate of Northwestern University. Follow @raymondjlee and visit www.raymondjlee.com for more information.