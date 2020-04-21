VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo Challenges The Showstoppers to Compose New Musical Theatre Song in 24 Hours

Broadway and West End 'Phantom of the Opera' star Ramin Karimloo and his son Hadley yesterday challenged the Olivier Award-winning improvisers The Showstoppers to compose a brand new musical theatre song in just 24 hours.



The theme was parents having to teach their kids at home during the pandemic lockdown, and in the style of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'School of Rock'.



Watch the video here!





