VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo Challenges The Showstoppers to Compose New Musical Theatre Song in 24 Hours
Broadway and West End 'Phantom of the Opera' star Ramin Karimloo and his son Hadley yesterday challenged the Olivier Award-winning improvisers The Showstoppers to compose a brand new musical theatre song in just 24 hours.
The theme was parents having to teach their kids at home during the pandemic lockdown, and in the style of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'School of Rock'.
Watch the video here!
The finished song, 'Daddy's Your Teacher Now!' in the style of 'School of Rock' - recorded by the cast who were all home isolated from each other - has now been revealed... and Ramin has hailed it a hit!
Wow. All this from scratch in 24 hours. Video edits and production. Lots of fun whilst raising awareness for a great cause. Amazing iob. Thanks for including myself and the little fella beside me. https://t.co/G4ks2xEOEJ- Ramin Karimloo (@raminkarimloo) April 21, 2020
The cast rising to this challenge were Justin Brett, Pippa Evans, Joshua Jackson, Ali James, Adam Meggido and Andrew Pugsley. The music was written (in the style of Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'School of Rock') and performed by Duncan Walsh Atkins (keys), with Dylan Emery (guitar). and Alex Atty (percussion). They had to write the lyrics, compose the music, learn the parts, perform to camera and edit the results all within 24 hours (12 hours really, even Showstoppers need to sleep!).
If you are enjoying the songs and videos, The Showstoppers have set up a JustGiving charity page for the Care Workers Fund and invite you to donate at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/theshowstoppers24hours.
