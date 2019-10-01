VIDEO: Rachel John and Jeannette Bayardelle Preview 'Make You Feel My Love' from Broadway-Bound GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

A new video was released today celebrating the hit musical Girl from the North Country. Filmed in the Dylan Room at the historic Troubadour in London, the video features stars Rachel John (Mrs. Neilsen in the West End and Toronto productions) and Jeannette Bayardelle (Mrs. Neilsen at The Public and on Broadway) meeting and performing together for the first time. Click below to watch them perform a beautiful rendition of Bob Dylan's iconic song, "Make You Feel My Love," accompanied by orchestrator Simon Hale.

After critically-acclaimed, smash-hit runs at The Public Theater, The Old Vic London, and in the West End, Girl from the North Country brings its rousing spirit to Broadway, beginning performances on Friday, February 7 at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street) with the opening night set for Thursday, March 5.

Girl from the North Country will star Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, Tony Award nominee David Pittu, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham. Complete casting will be announced soon.

1934. A time-weathered guesthouse in the heartland of America. Only a song can shake off the dust for one group of wayward souls-and old dreams may hold the promise of new beginnings. As they pass in and out of each other's lives, their stories awaken with passion, fury and extraordinary beauty. Reimagining the music of Bob Dylan as roof-raising ensemble pieces and soul-stirring solos, celebrated playwright Conor McPherson (The Weir, The Seafarer) writes and directs this heartbreaking and universal story about family and love.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You