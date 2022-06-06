VIDEO: Rachel Dratch Says Her Tony Nomination 'Wasn't Even on [Her] Dreamboard!'

Photo Credit: Philip Romano

One of the seven reasons that audiences are on their feet eight times a week at the Shubert Theatre is Rachel Dratch, who is up for her very first Tony Award for her hysterical performance in POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.

"It was already a thrill to be making my Broadway debut and to make the audience laugh," Dratch told BroadwayWorld. "[The Tony nominataion] was a surprise. It wasn't even on my dreamboard! It's a delightful shock."

Dratch is perhaps best known for her seven seasons as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live". She got her start at the Second City theater in Chicago where she was on the main stage for four years. Other tv credits: "King of Queens", "30 Rock", and "Shameless". She has lent her voice to "Bob's Burgers", "Harley Quinn" and "Teen Titans Go!" Film: Down with Love, Click, Just Go with It, Sisters, Wine Country, the Hallmark movie parody A Clüsterfünke Christmas which she also co-wrote, and the upcoming I Love My Dad. Theater: Privacy (Public), Ripcord (MTC), Love's Labour's Lost (Delacorte), Minsky's (Ahmanson) and the title role of Sylvia (George Street).

