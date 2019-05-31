VIDEO: ROCKETMAN's Taron Egerton Wants to Do Broadway

Taron Edgerton was a guest on Friday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about his new film, Rocketman. The actor, who stars as Elton John in the musical fantasy film, tells Kelly and Ryan that New York feels like home to him.

Responding to whether or not he'd like to do Broadway, Edgerton said, "I'd love to come and do a show here for a few months."

Taron Egerton stars as Elton John, from his days at the Royal Academy of Music to his RISE in the rock 'n' roll scene of the 1970s and '80s and his recovery from drug and alcohol addiction in the '90s to international superstardom.

Egerton is best known for his roles in the British television series The Smoke and the 2014 action comedy film Kingsman: The Secret Service. He has also played Edward Brittain in the 2014 drama film Testament of Youth, appeared in the 2015 crime thriller film Legend, starred as Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards in the 2016 biographical film Eddie the Eagle, voiced Johnny in the 2016 animated musical film Sing, and reprised his role in the 2017 sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle and starred in the film Robin Hood.





