VIDEO: ROCKETMAN Star Taron Egerton and Elton John Duet at the Greek Theatre

As credits rolled on a ONE OF A KIND screening of ROCKETMAN with the Hollywood Symphony Orchestra at the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles Thursday evening, Elton John and star Taron Egerton brought movie magic to life with an encore performance of best song hopeful "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again."

Guests lauded the duo with a standing ovation, while Elton welcomed to the stage the songwriter Bernie Taupin, stars Jamie Bell and Bryce Dallas Howard, and director Dexter Fletcher to commemorate the special screening. Amid cheers, Elton and Taron agreed to one more song, and concluded the evening with Elton on piano and Taron singing "Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me."

Watch the performances below!

ROCKETMAN is an epic musical fantasy about the incredible human story of Elton John's breakthrough years. The film follows the fantastical journey of transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar Elton John. This inspirational story - set to Elton John's most beloved songs and performed by star Taron Egerton - tells the universally relatable story of how a small-town boy became one of the most iconic figures in Pop culture. ROCKETMAN also stars Jamie Bell as Elton's longtime lyricist and writing partner Bernie Taupin, Richard Madden as Elton's first manager, John Reid, and Bryce Dallas Howard as Elton's mother Sheila Farebrother.





