VIDEO: Quentin Garzón and Ali Ewoldt Sing 'Now' From DOCTOR ZHIVAGO

Quentin Garzón Releases New Videos in his Virtual Performance Series Weekly

Quentin Garzón has released a new video in his Virtual Performance series, featuring himself and Ali Ewoldt singing 'Now' from Doctor Zhivago.

Check out the video below!

"Now" from Doctor Zhivago features music by Lucy Simon and lyrics by Michael Korie & Amy Powers.

Band: Jeremy Goodman - Keyboard I, II; Camille Enderlin - Violin I, II; Brianne Lugo - Viola; Katie Chambers - Cello; Magda Kress - Bass; Richard Philbin - Clarinet, Bass Clarinet, Oboe, Flute; Liann Cline - Harp; Kate Amrine - Trumpet; Julie Dombroski - Trombone; Peter DelGrosso - French Horn ; Brad Bailey - Cymbal, Vibes; David Stevens - Timpani, Vibes.

