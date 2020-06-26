VIDEO: Quentin Garzón, Brittany Rodin and Nirvaan Pal Sing 'A Million Dreams'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Quentin Garzón has released a new video in his Virtual Performance series, featuring himself, Brittany Rodin (National Tour of PJ Masks! Live) and Nirvaan Pal (Broadway's School of Rock) singing 'A Million Dreams' from The Greatest Showman!

Check out the video below!

Band:

Jeremy Goodman - Piano

Camille Enderlin - Violin I & II

Brianne Lugo - Viola

Katie Chambers - Cello

Magda Kress - Bass

Nicholas Leung - Guitar

Sarah Tompkins - Drums

