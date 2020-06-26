Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Quentin Garzón, Brittany Rodin and Nirvaan Pal Sing 'A Million Dreams'

Article Pixel Jun. 26, 2020  

Quentin Garzón has released a new video in his Virtual Performance series, featuring himself, Brittany Rodin (National Tour of PJ Masks! Live) and Nirvaan Pal (Broadway's School of Rock) singing 'A Million Dreams' from The Greatest Showman!

Check out the video below!

Band:
Jeremy Goodman - Piano
Camille Enderlin - Violin I & II
Brianne Lugo - Viola
Katie Chambers - Cello
Magda Kress - Bass
Nicholas Leung - Guitar
Sarah Tompkins - Drums

VIDEO: Quentin Garzón, Brittany Rodin and Nirvaan Pal Sing 'A Million Dreams'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Expresses Concern For the Return of Theatre
  • VIDEO: Nathan Lane Talks PENNY DREADFUL, Broadway's Re-Opening, President Trump, and More
  • VIDEO: Aaron Tveit Sings Sondheim's 'Broadway Baby' with the Pasadena Pops
  • VIDEO: Donna Vivino and Larry Hochman Perform 'Smile'