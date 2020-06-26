Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Quentin Garzón, Brittany Rodin and Nirvaan Pal Sing 'A Million Dreams'
Quentin Garzón has released a new video in his Virtual Performance series, featuring himself, Brittany Rodin (National Tour of PJ Masks! Live) and Nirvaan Pal (Broadway's School of Rock) singing 'A Million Dreams' from The Greatest Showman!
Check out the video below!
Band:
Jeremy Goodman - Piano
Camille Enderlin - Violin I & II
Brianne Lugo - Viola
Katie Chambers - Cello
Magda Kress - Bass
Nicholas Leung - Guitar
Sarah Tompkins - Drums