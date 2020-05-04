VIDEO: Playwright Lauren Gunderson Reads from 'The Book of Will' for DPS ON AIR
This week, Dramatists Play Service's social media channel, "DPS On Air," features the most-produced playwright in America, Lauren Gunderson ("Silent Sky") reading from her play about William Shakespeare's legacy, "The Book of Will."
On Wednesday, May 6th at 1pm EST, Gunderson will speak with DPS President Peter Hagan about the publication process for new writers during her daily livestreamed playwriting class on HowlRound TV.
"DPS On Air" is meant to provide a stage for DPS playwrights, enrichment for audiences, and serve as a spotlight for the theater community. Each week, the channel features intimate, living room performances by renowned playwrights, actors, and friends of the theater community. So far, readings by Tony Award-winner John Cameron Mitchell ("Hedwig and The Angry Inch"), Michael John LaChiusa ("Hello Again"), John Patrick Shanley ('Doubt"), Diane Davis ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"), Molly Bernard ("Younger") and plays by Mitchell, LaChiusa, Shanley, Donald Margulies ("Dinner with Friends"), Sam Silbiger ("Six Years Old"), Crystal Skillman ("Open"), Adam Szymkowicz ("Hearts Like Fists"), Aaron Mark ("Squeamish"), Kate Scelsa ("Everyone's Fine with Virginia Woolf"), Christina Quintana ("Scissoring"), and Kevin Armento ("Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally") have been featured.
Stock and amateur licensing rights for over 4,000 plays and musicals are available via www.dramatists.com.
