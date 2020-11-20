VIDEO: Peppermint Releases 'But...I Survived' in Recognition of 2020 National Transgender Day of Remembrance

Peppermint has released a video today entitled 'But...I Survived' in recognition of the 2020 National Transgender Day of Remembrance, Friday, November 20, 2020.

"This creative project addresses the reality of the present, which deals with a painful past, and looks to a more hopeful future."

The video was directed and choreographed by John Alix, and the dancers featured in the video are: Allie Meixner, Chris Medlin (Diana, Mean Girls), Gabriel Hyman, Paul HeeSang Miller, Rosie Lani Fiedelman, Mary-Angela Granberry, Michelle West, Mimi Scardulla, Phil Colgan, and Paul Romero, Jr.

Watch the video below:

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You