VIDEO: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA World Tour Cast Performs 'Masquerade' for Andrew Lloyd Webber
The cast of the world tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera posted a special tribute to the composer to thank him for all the joy he is spreading via social media. Check out the company below as they salute Lord Webber with his tune, "Masquerade."
It was reported last week that The Seoul run of the production, which was suspended after its cast members were confirmed with COVID-19, will resume on April 23.
