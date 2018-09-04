VIDEO: On This Day, September 4: Happy BeyDay, Beyonce!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day, we're celebrating Queen B herself, the incomparable music icon, Beyonce Knowles!

The Recording Industry Association of America recognized Beyoncé as the Top Certified Artist in America, during the 2000s decade. In 2009, Billboard named her the Top Radio Songs Artist of the Decade, the Top Female Artist of the 2000s decade, and awarded her their Millennium Award in 2011.

In 2014, she became the highest-paid black musician in history and was listed among Time's 100 most influential people in the world for a second year in a row. Forbes ranked her as the most powerful female in entertainment on their 2015 and 2017 lists, and in 2016 she occupied the sixth place for Time's Person of the Year.

With the release of Lemonade, Beyoncé became the first and only musical act in Billboard chart history to debut at number one with their first six solo studio albums.

Throughout her career, Beyoncé has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making her one of the world's best-selling music artists. She has won 22 Grammy Awards and is the most nominated woman in the award's history. She is also the most awarded artist at the MTV Video Music Awards, with 24 wins, including the Video Vanguard Award.

