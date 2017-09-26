VIDEO: On This Day, September 26- It All Began Tonight! WEST SIDE STORY Opens on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

It all began tonight! On this day in 1957, West Side Story celebrates its opening night at the Winter Garden Theater!

Inspired by William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, the beloved American theater classic West Side Story resonates as strongly today as it did when it debuted on Broadway sixty years ago.

The collaboration between composer Leonard Bernstein, choreographer Jerome Robbins, writer Arthur Laurents, and lyricist Stephen Sondheim created a timeless tale of rival street gangs and forbidden love in 1950s New York City that continues to captivate today's theater audiences in productions around the globe; with music that is performed and recorded by major orchestras and artists, also inspiring an Academy Award-winning 1961 motion picture.

