VIDEO: On This Day, September 21- Happy Birthday, Billy Porter!
On this day we wish a happy birthday to Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winner, Billy Porter!
Billy Porter is a singer, composer, actor, playwright and director from Pittsburgh, PA. He currently stars as Pray Tell on the FX television series Pose, for which he won an Emmy Award.
He originated the role of 'Lola' in the Broadway hit Kinky Boots, which won him 2013 Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards.
Other theatre credits include Shuffle Along, Miss Saigon, Five Guys..., Grease, Smokey Joe's..., Dreamgirls, Angels in America, The Merchant of Venice, Radiant Baby, Birdie Blue, Songs for a New World, Ghetto Superstar (one-man show),Topdog/Underdog, King Lear.
His film and television credits include the Sundance Film Festival features The Broken Hearts Club and Intern, The Humbling, Noel, the CBS miniseries Shake, Rattle & Roll as Little Richard, Twisted, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order, The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Rosie O'Donnell Show, and The Tonight Show.
A Grammy Award winner, Porter's concert credits include opening acts for Rosie O'Donnell and Aretha Franklin, performances at Carnegie Hall, with John McDaniel and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, as well as with The Buffalo Philharmonic, Peter Nero and The Philly Pops, and The Boston Pops. Also a writer, his play While I Yet Live was produced at Primary Stages.
