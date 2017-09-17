VIDEO: On This Day, September 17- Happy Birthday, Constantine Maroulis!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

Constantine Maroulis made his Broadway debut in the Tony-nominated production of The Wedding Singer and received a Tony nomination for his work leading the metal musical, Rock of Ages. He most recently starred in the dual title role of the 2013 Broadway revival and National Tour of Jekyll & Hyde, for which he received a second Drama League Award nomination.

Additional theater credits include Roger in the national tour of RENT, the acclaimed Off-Broadway production of Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris, and the title role in The Toxic Avenger at The Alley in Houston. Finalist on the fourth season American Idol (FOX) and series regular on the daytime drama The Bold and The Beautiful (CBS), which featured original songs from his debut album Constantine, released on his own label, Sixth Place Records.

Other TV includes: Unforgettable, Law & Order: SVU, The Tonight Show, America's Got Talent, Dancing with the Stars, Today Show, Good Morning America, Conan, Ellen, Regis & Kelly, and more.

Between theater and TV appearances, Constantine continues to hit the studio to record new music on his label and tours as a guest star with the popular band Jessie's Girl, playing sold-out concerts across the northeast. Graduate of the Boston Conservatory, and apprenticed at The Williamstown Theatre Festival.

