VIDEO: On This Day, October 5- Happy Birthday, Heather Headley!
Headley is a Tony Award-winner for originating the title role in the musical Aida.
On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of Tony Award-winner, Heather Headley!
Heather Headley made her Broadway debut as "Nala" in the original Broadway cast of The Lion King and went on to win Tony and Drama Desk Awards for her critically-acclaimed portrayal of the title role in Aida. She earned an Olivier Award nomination for her West End stage debut in The Bodyguard and returned to Broadway most recently in the Tony-winning revival of The Color Purple.
As one of the most recognizable and celebrated voices on Broadway, Ms. Headley is also a Grammy-winning recording artist for her R&B/Gospel record Audience of One. She is Andrea Bocelli's first choice as a featured guest artist on his North American tour dates, where fans are routinely brought to their feet in rousing ovations after her solo pieces.
