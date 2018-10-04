ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, October 4- Carre Fisher's WISHFUL DRINKING Opens on Broadway

Oct. 4, 2018  

Today we celebrate actor, author, and cultural icon Carrie Fisher, whose one woman show, Wishful Drinking, opened on Broadway on this day in 2009.

The autobiographical one-woman Broadway show debuted in 2006 at Westwood's Geffen Playhouse with Joshua Ravetch directing. It went on to enjoy a successful Broadway run and toured in additional cities. In 2010, HBO filmed a feature-length documentary of the stage play.

Fisher is a beloved cultural icon, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, a role which she most recently reprised in the record-breaking box office hit Star Wars: The Force Awakens in December 2015.

See Carrie re-live her Star Wars glory days in this clip from Wishful Drinking below!

VIDEO: On This Day, October 4- Carre Fisher's WISHFUL DRINKING Opens on Broadway
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles

Include






From This Author Alexa Criscitiello

Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.

  • VIDEO: On This Day, October 4- Carre Fisher's WISHFUL DRINKING Opens on Broadway
  • VIDEO: On This Day, October 3: THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES Opens Off-Broadway
  • VIDEO: On This Day, October 2- Remembering August Wilson
  • VIDEO: Lady Gaga Debuts 'Always Remember Us This Way' in Latest Teaser for A STAR IS BORN
  • Te Adoro, Anton! Ansel Elgort to Play Tony in Steven Spielberg WEST SIDE STORY
  • VIDEO: On This Day, October 1- Happy Birthday, Julie Andrews!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE