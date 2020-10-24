VIDEO: On This Day, October 24- Happy Birthday, Raul Esparza!
Today we celebrate Broadway favorite and Tony- nominee, Raul Esparza!
Today we celebrate Broadway favorite and Tony- nominee, Raul Esparza!
Raúl Esparza was nominated for Tony Awards for his performances in Speed-the-Plow, The Homecoming, Company and Taboo. His other Broadway credits include Leap of Faith,Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Arcadia, Chess, The Rocky Horror Show and Cabaret. He starred in the Encores! production of Anyone Can Whistle.
In 2012, Esparza became a recurring character on the long-running NBC drama series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Rafael Barba In 2013, his character became the first series regular ADA since the 11th season and the first regular male ADA in series history.
Celebrate Raul's birthday with this emotional performance of Leonard Cohen's classic ballad, "Hallelujah."
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Watch the Official Teaser for THE PROM on Netflix, with Meryl Streep, James Corden & More!
- VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Hudson in an Election-Themed Version of The Black Eyed Peas' 'The Love'
- VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Jimmy Fallon Have 'Two Goats Who Will Vote'
- VIDEO: Lily James Talks MAMMA MIA 3 Rumors
- VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for DOLLY PARTON'S CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE, Starring Christine Baranski
- VIDEO: Zachary Quinto Talks About the Broadway Shutdown on GOOD MORNING AMERICA