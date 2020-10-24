VIDEO: On This Day, October 24- Happy Birthday, Raul Esparza!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

Today we celebrate Broadway favorite and Tony- nominee, Raul Esparza!

Today we celebrate Broadway favorite and Tony- nominee, Raul Esparza!

Raúl Esparza was nominated for Tony Awards for his performances in Speed-the-Plow, The Homecoming, Company and Taboo. His other Broadway credits include Leap of Faith,Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Arcadia, Chess, The Rocky Horror Show and Cabaret. He starred in the Encores! production of Anyone Can Whistle.

In 2012, Esparza became a recurring character on the long-running NBC drama series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Rafael Barba In 2013, his character became the first series regular ADA since the 11th season and the first regular male ADA in series history.

Celebrate Raul's birthday with this emotional performance of Leonard Cohen's classic ballad, "Hallelujah."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You