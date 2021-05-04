VIDEO: On This Day, May 4- SWEET CHARITY Returns to Broadway, Starring Christina Applegate

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2005, a revival of the classic musical, Sweet Charity opened on Broadway, starring Christina Applegate, who danced the title role just weeks after breaking her ankle during the show's out-of-town tryout.

The role would go on to earn Applegate a Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Musical. The 2005 Broadway revival was also nominated for three Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical.

Sweet Charity is based on an original screenplay by Federico Fellini, Tullio Pinelli, Ennio Plaiano. Originally produced for the Broadway stage by Fryer, Carr and Harris. Conceived, Staged and Choreographed by Bob Fosse. The story follows Charity Hope Valentine, a sassy, diehard romantic dancehall hostess whose naivety and overeager embrace of every man she meets keeps getting her in hot water.