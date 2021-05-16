VIDEO: On This Day, May 16- ANNIE GET YOUR GUN Opens On Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 1946, the life of sharpshooter Annie Oakley came to life on Broadway in Annie Get Your Gun, starring the great Ethel Merman!

Annie Get Your Gun, the musical, is a fictionalized version of the life of Annie Oakley. Annie's ability as a sharpshooter wins her a job in Buffalo Bill's Wild West show. Her brilliant shooting offends the masculinity of the show's star marksman, handsome baritone Frank Butler, and makes a romance between the pair impossible.

A happy ending only arrives when wise old Sitting Bull gently demonstrates to the naive Oakley that she can easily win the insecure Butler by intentionally losing a shooting competition. The rousing, sure-fire finale hit's the mark every time.