Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, March 9: IN THE HEIGHTS Opens On Broadway

Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights is the winner of four 2008 Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Score.

Mar. 9, 2021  

On this day in 2008, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning Latinx love letter, In the Heights, opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theater!

Winner of four 2008 Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Score, In the Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda's debut Broadway musical with a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegria Hudes, tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood-a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music.

It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you and which ones you leave behind.

VIDEO: On This Day, March 9: IN THE HEIGHTS Opens On Broadway
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Cailen Fu
Cailen Fu
Drew Gasparini
Drew Gasparini
Elle McLemore
Elle McLemore

Related Articles
VIDEO: On This Day, March 8: DISASTER! Opens On Broadway Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, March 8: DISASTER! Opens On Broadway

VIDEO: On This Day, March 7- Happy Birthday, Donna Murphy! Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, March 7- Happy Birthday, Donna Murphy!

VIDEO: On This Day, March 6- Happy Birthday, Stephen Schwartz! Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, March 6- Happy Birthday, Stephen Schwartz!

VIDEO: On This Day, March 5- FISH IN THE DARK Opens On Broadway Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, March 5- FISH IN THE DARK Opens On Broadway


More Hot Stories For You