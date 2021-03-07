VIDEO: On This Day, March 7- Happy Birthday, Donna Murphy!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day, we celebrate the birthday of Broadway legend and Tony Award-winner, Donna Murphy.

An award-winning star of stage and screen, Ms. Murphy has captivated audiences and critics alike with the depth and range of her work, including Tony Award-winning performances in Stephen Sondheim's and James Lapine's Passion and Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I, Tony nominated performances in Wonderful Town, LoveMusik and The People in the Picture, The Public Theater, and an acclaimed run in the title role of Broadway's Hello Dolly!

Ms. Murphy earned a Daytime Emmy for her work in HBO's "Someone Had to Benny," and her many TV credits include the PBS period drama Mercy Street, ABC's Resurrection, VH1's Hindsight, The Good Wife, and Royal Pains.

On the big screen, Ms. Murphy has been seen in The Bourne Legacy, Todd Solondz' Dark Horse and Vera Farmiga's Higher Ground. Her other memorable film performances include The Nanny Diaries, Center Stage, Star Trek: Insurrection, and the voice of Mother Gothel in Disney's hit animated feature Tangled.