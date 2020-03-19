VIDEO: On This Day, March 19- Sam Mendes' CABARET Revival Opens on Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 1998, Roundabout's Tony Award-winning revival of Kander and Ebb's Cabaret opened on Broadway starring Alan Cumming and Natasha Richardson.

CABARET features some of the best-known songs in musical theatre, including "Willkommen," "Maybe This Time" and "Cabaret." John Kander and Fred Ebb are two of the most successful and prolific collaborators in the American Theatre and are currently represented on Broadway with the award-winning revival of Chicago.

Roundabout's production of Cabaret won four Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical. Alan Cumming received the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. Sam Mendes and Rob Marshall received Tony nominations for direction and Rob Marshallreceived a Tony nomination for choreography. The production went on to play for six years and 2, 378 performances before finishing its run on January 4, 2004.

CABARET premiered on Broadway in 1966 and won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, in addition to the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, the Outer Critics' Circle Award, the Variety Poll of New York Critics, and London's Evening Standard Award. The original Broadway production played 1166 performances.





