VIDEO: On This Day, March 1- SWEENEY TODD Opens On Broadway

Hal Prince's original landmark production starred Len Cariou and Angela Lansbury.

Mar. 1, 2021  

On this day in 1979, the legendary Stephen Sondheim musical "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" terrorized audiences for the first time on Broadway in Hal Prince's landmark production starring Len Cariou and Angela Lansbury.

Sweeney Todd is based on the 19th century legend of a London barber driven to a life of crime after a malevolent judge takes his wife and child from him. Sweeney's plan for revenge includes a cutthroat partnership with Mrs. Lovett-an enterprising businesswoman-who is soon producing the tastiest meat pies in London.

The original production of Sweeney Todd opened on Broadway at the Uris Theatre (now the Gershwin) on March 1, 1979 in a production directed by Harold Prince. The musical won eight 1979 Tony Awards including Best Musical of the Year and ran for 557 performances.

