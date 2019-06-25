ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, June 25- Happy Birthday, Annaleigh Ashford!

Jun. 25, 2019  

On this day, we want to wish a Happy Birthday to Tony Award-winner, Annaleigh Ashford!

Annaleigh Ashford has been seen on Broadway in Sunday in the Park With George, Sylvia (Drama League nom.), You Can't Take It With You (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle awards), Kinky Boots (Clarence Derwent Award, Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle noms.), Wicked, Hair, Legally Blonde.

Her Off-Broadway credits include Sunday in the Park With George (Encores!), Rent (Drama League, Clive Barnes Award noms.), Dogfight.

TV credits include Betty on "Masters of Sex," Columbia in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," "The Big C," "Law & Order: SVU," "Law & Order," "Nurse Jackie," "Smash," "Legally Blonde the Musical." She has been seen and heard on the big screen in Frozen, Top Five, Love on the Run, Rachel Getting Married, and Sex and the City.

Happy Birthday, Annaleigh!

VIDEO: On This Day, June 25- Happy Birthday, Annaleigh Ashford!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author Alexa Criscitiello

Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.

  • VIDEO: On This Day, June 14- SPIDER-MAN: TURN OFF THE DARK Opens On Broadway!
  • TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD To Head To The West End In 2020
  • BE MORE CHILL Celebrates A Milestone For Asian Representation On Stage!
  • Tony Trends: Rounding Up The Fiercest Fashion From Tony Night!
  • BroadwayWorld's 3rd Annual Phonys! 2019 Tony Categories We Wish Existed
  • Full Creative Team Announced For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT West End

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup