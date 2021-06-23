VIDEO: On This Day, June 23- Happy Birthday, Bob Fosse!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day we're celebrating a giant in a the world's of dance and directing, the legendary Bob Fosse!

Bob Fosse (1927-1987) became recognized as one of the most significant figures in post-World War II American musical theater, with many honors including an unprecedented triple crown of show business awards in 1973 (Oscar for Cabaret, Emmy for "Liza with a Z", and Tony for Pippin).

He belongs to a rich lineage of Broadway choreographers who expanded their duties to include directing. Perhaps more than any other director-choreographer, he took the concept of "The Muscle," or complete control of his productions, to its furthest extent, eventually eliminating collaborators altogether.

Fosse forever changed the way audiences around the world viewed dance onstage and in film. He is the winner of a record eight Tony awards for choreography and one for direction. His most notable musicals include, Chicago, Cabaret, Damn Yankees, Little Me, New Girl in Town, The Pajama Game, Pippin, Redhead, and Sweet Charity.