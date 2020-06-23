VIDEO: On This Day, June 23- Happy Birthday, Bob Fosse!
On this day we're celebrating a giant in a the world's of dance and directing, the legendary Bob Fosse!
Bob Fosse (1927-1987) became recognized as one of the most significant figures in post-World War II American musical theater, with many honors including an unprecedented triple crown of show business awards in 1973 (Oscar for Cabaret, Emmy for "Liza with a Z", and Tony for Pippin).
He belongs to a rich lineage of Broadway choreographers who expanded their duties to include directing. Perhaps more than any other director-choreographer, he took the concept of "The Muscle," or complete control of his productions, to its furthest extent, eventually eliminating collaborators altogether.
Fosse forever changed the way audiences around the world viewed dance onstage and in film. He is the winner of a record eight Tony awards for choreography and one for direction. His most notable musicals include, Chicago, Cabaret, Damn Yankees, Little Me, New Girl in Town, The Pajama Game, Pippin, Redhead, and Sweet Charity.
Celebrate Bob today with his choreography for The Frug from Sweet Charity!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Betty Buckley is calling on Andrew Lloyd Webber to send a cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign, as the song 'Memory' from Cats continues to b... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer For HAMILTON on Disney+
The official trailer has dropped for the upcoming Hamilton film, coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
VIDEO: SIX, HEATHERS, COME FROM AWAY, and More Perform at Virtual West End Live
This year's virtual West End Live is underway! The first highlights programme features performances from Six, Wicked, Heathers, The Lion King, Bat Out... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Responds to Rumor That West End Production of PHANTOM Will Be Revamped
Andrew Lloyd Webber has responded to a rumor that when The Phantom of the Opera returns to the West End, it will not be the original production, but r... (read more)
Ansel Elgort Denies Sexual Assault Allegations
Ansel Elgort has posted a statement denying the sexual assault allegations made against him.... (read more)
All Remaining ANASTASIA Tour Performances Have Been Cancelled Through Summer 2020
BroadwayWorld has learned that all remaining performances on the Anastasia tour have been cancelled through Summer 2020, due to the health crisis.... (read more)