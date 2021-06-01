VIDEO: On This Day, June 1 - Happy Birthday, Betsy Wolfe!

Today, we're wishing a Happy Birthday to Broadway favorite, Betsy Wolfe!

Betsy was last seen on Broadway as Jenna Hunterson, in the musical Waitress. Prior to that, Wolfe played Cordelia, one of the lovable "lesbians from next door," in the Broadway revival of Falsettos.

She is perhaps best known for her critically acclaimed performance as Cathy in the off-Broadway revival of The Last Five Years. Wolfe's other Broadway credits include Ellen in Bullets Over Broadway directed by Susan Stroman and Rosa Bud in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and 110 in the Shade followed by Everyday Rapture. She also appeared as Beth in the Encores! production of Merrily We Roll Along.

She starred in the La Jolla Playhouse world premiere production of Up Here, and created the role of Mary Ann Singleton in ACT's world premiere of Tales of the City. Wolfe received her BFA in musical theatre from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. She made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Douglas Carter Beane's adaptation of Die Fledermaus.

She has been a guest artist for over 50 symphony, pops, and philharmonic orchestras across the U.S. and internationally including the New York Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, The Philadelphia Orchestra, The New York Pops and the BBC Orchestra. Cast recordings include Falsettos, Bullets over Broadway, The Last Five Years, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Everyday Rapture, Stage Door Canteen, 35MM, and Merrily We Roll Along. Wolfe can also be seen in the film adaptation of The Last Five Years. www.betsywolfe.com