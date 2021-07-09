VIDEO: On This Day, July 9- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom, Jr., Phillipa Soo, and Ariana DeBose Say Goodbye to HAMILTON

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ON THIS DAY
On this day in 2016, some iconic members of the original Ham fam taught us how to say goodbye.

Jul. 9, 2021  
On this day in 2016, original Hamilton cast members, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, and Ariana DeBose along with the musical's star and composer, Lin-Manuel Miranda, took their final bows in the hit musical.

For their roles in the show, the acclaimed original cast of the show netted a slew of honors, including Tony Awards for Miranda and Odom, and a Tony nomination for Soo for her role as Eliza Hamilton.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

