ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, July 21- Remembering Robin Williams

Jul. 21, 2018  

On this day we remember comedy legend, Robin Williams, on what would have been his 67th birthday.

Williams was a fixture of the entertainment world, a renowned comedian, screen actor and stage star. He rose to fame after his role as 'Mork' in the TV series Mork & Mindy and went on to star in the movies Good Morning, Vietnam, Dead Poets Society, Awakenings, The Fisher King and Good Will Hunting, for which he won the 1997 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

The actor starred on the silver screen in comedies such as Popeye, Hook, Aladdin, Mrs. Doubtfire, Jumanji, The Birdcage, Night at the Museum and Happy Feet.

He also appeared in the films The Angriest Man in Brooklyn, Boulevard and Lee Daniels' The Butler, as well as the comedy series The Crazy Ones opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar. Williams' upcoming projects include Merry Friggin' Christmas, Absolutely Anything and Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

Williams returned to Broadway in 2011 for Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo. He also appeared off-Broadway opposite Steve Martin in Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot at Lincoln Center in 1988.

VIDEO: On This Day, July 21- Remembering Robin Williams
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles


From This Author Alexa Criscitiello

Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.

  • VIDEO: On This Day, July 21- Remembering Robin Williams
  • VIDEO: On This Day, July 20- Happy Birthday, Diana Rigg!
  • Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, and James Corden to Star in CATS Film
  • VIDEO: On This Day, June 18: Happy Birthday, Kristen Bell!
  • THE SISTERHOOD OF THE TRAVELING PANTS Will Travel to the Stage; Musical Adaptation in Development
  • VIDEO: On This Day, July 17- [title of show] Opens on Broadway!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       