VIDEO: On This Day, January 6- OLIVER! Opens on Broadway!

On this day in 1963, the hit West End musical Oliver! crossed the pond to begin performances on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre.

Based on Charles Dickens' novel, Oliver Twist, the Tony and Oliver Award-winning show is one of the few musicals to win an Academy Award for Best Picture and is widely hailed as a true theatrical masterpiece by actors and audience members alike.

The musical classic tells the story of an innocent orphan boy thrown into the dark world of double-dealing thieves and con men in 19th century London.

The beloved score features jubilant and heartfelt songs like "You've Got to Pick a Pocket or Two," "Consider Yourself," "I'd Do Anything," "As Long As He needs Me," and "Food, Glorious Food,"