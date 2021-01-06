Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY
VIDEO: On This Day, January 6- OLIVER! Opens on Broadway!
On this day in 1963, Oliver! opened at Broadway's Imperial Theatre.
On this day in 1963, the hit West End musical Oliver! crossed the pond to begin performances on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre.
Based on Charles Dickens' novel, Oliver Twist, the Tony and Oliver Award-winning show is one of the few musicals to win an Academy Award for Best Picture and is widely hailed as a true theatrical masterpiece by actors and audience members alike.
The musical classic tells the story of an innocent orphan boy thrown into the dark world of double-dealing thieves and con men in 19th century London.
The beloved score features jubilant and heartfelt songs like "You've Got to Pick a Pocket or Two," "Consider Yourself," "I'd Do Anything," "As Long As He needs Me," and "Food, Glorious Food,"
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
PHOTOS: Broadway and Lego Fan Makes WICKED Set Out of Legos
Broadway and Lego fan Henry Lee is back with another epic creation! This time, Lee has created the set from Wicked. The piece was made out of 4586 Leg...
GoFundMe Campaign Launched to Help Save Birdland Jazz Club
Yet another one of New York’s most beloved venues is in danger of closing for good. Birdland Jazz Club, a staple of the New York City jazz community s...
VIDEO: Trump Asks For 11,780 Votes, But It's To the Tune of RENT's 'Seasons of Love'
YouTube parody group The Gregory Brothers, known for 'Songifying' newsworthy moments, has set the latest Trump-ism to the tune of Rent....
David Bowie's LAZARUS Streaming for Three Performances Only This Weekend
This weekend, producers Robert Fox and RZO Entertainment Inc are exclusively releasing the filmed London production of Lazarus for three streamed perf...
Progress Continues on Conversion and Expansion of Times Square Theater
Progress is being made on the conversion and expansion of the historic Times Square Theater, located at 215 West 42nd Street....
Who's New to BroadwayWorld's Stage Door This Week? Book Your Virtual Shoutout Today!
It might be a while before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. New to t...