VIDEO: On This Day, January 26- NYC Celebrates THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Day!

The occasion marked The Phantom of the Opera's 25th Broadway anniversary, celebrated with a gala performance at the Majestic Theatre. Phantom remains the only show in Broadway history to achieve the quarter-century mark.



On Broadway, since its debut on January 26, 1988, On Broadway, since its debut on January 26, 1988, The Phantom of the Opera has grossed over well over $1 billion at the box office.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA had its world premiere on October 9, 1986 at Her Majesty's Theatre in London, winning every major British theatre award including the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards. The New York production opened on January 26, 1988 with a then record advance of $18 million.

The musical went on to sweep the 1988 Tony Awards, winning seven, including Best Musical. THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA also won seven Drama Desk Awards and three Outer Critics Circle Awards. The original London cast recording was the first in British musical history to enter the charts at number one. It has since gone both gold and platinum in Britain and the U.S. selling over 40 million copies worldwide.