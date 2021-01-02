VIDEO: On This Day, January 2- Happy Birthday, Beth Malone!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day, we're wishing a very Happy Birthday to Fun Home Tony-nominee, Beth Malone!

Beth Malone was nominated for a 2015 Tony Award and Grammy for her game-changing role of "Alison" in Fun Home. Malone most recently starred as the titular character in the world premiere of The Unsinkable Molly Brown, directed by Kathleen Marshall at the MUNY.

Most recently, Beth returned to Broadway as the Angel in Tony Kushner's Angels in America. She originated the role of "June Carter Cash" in Ring of Fire on Broadway, as well as the roles of "Betty Jean" in The Marvelous Wonderettes and "Alison" in Bingo off-Broadway. Other Off-Broadway and Regional include Fun Home (The Public Theater), Annie Get Your Gun (CMT) and Sister Act (Alliance Theatre).

On film, Malone can be seen in Taylor Hackford's The Comedian, co-starring opposite Robert DeNiro and Edie Falco. Other film credits include Hick with Eddie Redmayne, Twist of Faith, The Interview, and Brittany Runs A Marathon.

Beth appeared as the recurring character of Claudia Monarch (a surrogate Rachel Maddow) on CBS' "Braindead." Other television credits include "Bull," "The Good Wife," "Reno 911," "Judging Amy," "Laying Low," "What's On?," "One Minute Soaps" and the Fox pilot "Second Nature."

She is the author and star of the critically acclaimed one-woman show Beth Malone: So Far.