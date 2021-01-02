VIDEO: On This Day, January 2- Happy Birthday, Beth Malone!
On this day, we're wishing a very Happy Birthday to Fun Home Tony-nominee, Beth Malone!
On this day, we're wishing a very Happy Birthday to Fun Home Tony-nominee, Beth Malone!
Beth Malone was nominated for a 2015 Tony Award and Grammy for her game-changing role of "Alison" in Fun Home. Malone most recently starred as the titular character in the world premiere of The Unsinkable Molly Brown, directed by Kathleen Marshall at the MUNY.
Most recently, Beth returned to Broadway as the Angel in Tony Kushner's Angels in America. She originated the role of "June Carter Cash" in Ring of Fire on Broadway, as well as the roles of "Betty Jean" in The Marvelous Wonderettes and "Alison" in Bingo off-Broadway. Other Off-Broadway and Regional include Fun Home (The Public Theater), Annie Get Your Gun (CMT) and Sister Act (Alliance Theatre).
On film, Malone can be seen in Taylor Hackford's The Comedian, co-starring opposite Robert DeNiro and Edie Falco. Other film credits include Hick with Eddie Redmayne, Twist of Faith, The Interview, and Brittany Runs A Marathon.
Beth appeared as the recurring character of Claudia Monarch (a surrogate Rachel Maddow) on CBS' "Braindead." Other television credits include "Bull," "The Good Wife," "Reno 911," "Judging Amy," "Laying Low," "What's On?," "One Minute Soaps" and the Fox pilot "Second Nature."
She is the author and star of the critically acclaimed one-woman show Beth Malone: So Far.
More Hot Stories For You
-
A BroadwayWorld Guide to RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL
Wondering the who/what/where/when/why/how about the Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical concert? BroadwayWorld is here to help answer your questions!...
What Are YOU Doing New Year's Eve 2021? What to Watch!
What are YOU doing New Year's Eve? As the world prepares to celebrate New Year's Eve a bit differently this year, there are still plenty or ways to ke...
When and How Will Broadway Re-Open? Industry Leaders Look Ahead
As rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines continue around the world, hope is spreading about when Broadway might re-open. A group of Broadway producers and ...
Fauci Believes Theaters Can Reopen By Early Fall 2021 if Vaccinations Are Done 'Correctly'
Dr. Anthony Fauci has given yet another update on when he believes theaters will be able to reopen. ...
Nathan Lane and Vanessa Williams Join NBC's NEW YEAR'S EVE 2021 To Support Hunger Relief Efforts Of BC/EFA
Broadway's Nathan Lane and Vanessa Williams will make special appearances during tonight's broadcast of “NBC's New Year's Eve 2021” to encourage donat...
Who's Who in RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL
Here's everything you need to know about the cast and creatives of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical!...