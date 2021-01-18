VIDEO: On This Day, January 18- RAGTIME Opens on Broadway!
On this day in 1998, Ragtime brought new music to Broadway starring Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marin Mazzie and more.
Today we celebrate Ragtime the Musical, which opened on Broadway on this day in 1998.
With scintillating music and an intensely compelling story of love at its core, RAGTIME is a musical theater masterpiece that will inspire and touch your soul. It's the turn of the century; everything is changing.
Set in the volatile melting pot of New York City, three distinct American stories are woven together: an upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a daring young Harlem musician, all three united by their desire and belief in a brighter tomorrow.
RAGTIME has a book by Terrance McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Aherns.
Directed by Frank Galati, the original cast included Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marin Mazzie, Peter Friedman and Audra McDonald. The show was nominated for twelve Tony Awards including Best Musical.
