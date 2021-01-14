Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY
VIDEO: On This Day, January 14- FOSSE Opens on Broadway
The production took home three 1999 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
On this day in 1999, the acclaimed dance retrospective, Fosse, opened at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre.
Fosse is a three-act musical revue showcasing the choreography of Bob Fosse. After 21 previews, the original Broadway production, conceived and directed by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Ann Reinking and choreographed by Reinking and Chet Walker.
The production ran for 1093 performances and took home three 1999 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Governor Andrew Cuomo Announces 'New York Arts Revival'- A Plan to Revive the Entertainment Industry
Broadway has been dark for almost a year, and members of the entertainment industry have been desperate for news about when the arts might return in N...
Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards!
This year, the BroadwayWorld Cabaret awards were thrilled to be able to celebrate streaming events from all across the globe thanks to the innovation ...
Nick Jonas Reportedly in Talks to Lead JERSEY BOYS Streamed Event
According to a new report, recording artist and stage star Nick Jonas is in talks to lead a streaming event performance of the Tony Award-winning Best...
RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL Raises $2 Million For the Actors Fund
Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical has generated a total of $2 million to benefit The Actors Fund, making this the most successful fundraiser in Actors F...
VIDEO: See Eva Noblezada and Alex Brightman in the Trailer for Upcoming SVU Episode
Tony nominees Eva Noblezada and Alex Brightman will appear in an upcoming episode of 'Law & Order: SVU,' scheduled to premiere on January 14th at 9 p....
New Documentary STILL WORKING 9 TO 5 Explores the Film's Legacy and Relevance
A new documentary, 'Still Working 9 to 5' will chronicle the origins and legacy of the classic comedy film starring starring Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton,...