VIDEO: On This Day, January 14- FOSSE Opens on Broadway

The production took home three 1999 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Jan. 14, 2021  

On this day in 1999, the acclaimed dance retrospective, Fosse, opened at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre.

Fosse is a three-act musical revue showcasing the choreography of Bob Fosse. After 21 previews, the original Broadway production, conceived and directed by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Ann Reinking and choreographed by Reinking and Chet Walker.

The production ran for 1093 performances and took home three 1999 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

