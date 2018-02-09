VIDEO: On This Day, February 9- Wishing Carole King a BEAUTIFUL Birthday!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

Today we wish a beautiful birthday to rock icon, Carole King!

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah.

King fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock 'n' roll. But it wasn't until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice.

In 2014, she became the subject of the Broadway musical Beautiful. The show tells the inspiring true story of Carole King's remarkable rise to stardom from being part of a chart-topping songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music. She wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

Happy Birthday, Carole!

