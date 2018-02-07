ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, February 7- Celebrating the Life and Legacy of SHUFFLE ALONG Composer, Eubie Blake

Feb. 7, 2018  

On this day, we celebrate the birth of the legendary and history-making composer, Eubie Blake.

Born James Hubert Blake, he was an American composer, lyricist, and pianist, Blake is best known in Broadway circles for Shuffle Along. Written with lyricist Noble Sissle, the show was one of the first Broadway musicals to be written and directed by African Americans.

Blake's other Broadway credits include The Chocolate Dandies, Black Broadway, and Eubie!, a 1979 musical revue of his work which took home the Tony for Best Original Score.

In 2016, Eubie's Broadway legacy was reinvigorated with Shuffle Along Or The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed, a new production that presented both the 1921 musical itself, and detailed the events of its creation and subsequent fallout.

Blake's most notable compositions include, "Charleston Rag", "Love Will Find a Way", "Memories of You" and "I'm Just Wild About Harry".

Celebrate the work of this legendary artist with the man himself playing some of his most beloved tunes below!

VIDEO: On This Day, February 7- Celebrating the Life and Legacy of SHUFFLE ALONG Composer, Eubie Blake
Click Here to Watch the Video!


Related Articles

From This Author Alexa Criscitiello

Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.

  • Douglas Carter Beane to Direct Santino Fontana, Alice Ripley, and More in TO WONG FOO... Musical Workshop
  • VIDEO: On This Day, February 6- Happy SMASH-aversary!
  • Tony Award-Winner and Television Star John Mahoney Passes Away at 77
  • VIDEO: On This Day, February 5- Happy Birthday, Darren Criss!
  • VIDEO: On This Day, February 2- Here's to Elaine Stritch!
  • Video Flashback: Broadway Dims Its Lights in Memory of Philip Seymour Hoffman

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com