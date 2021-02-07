VIDEO: On This Day, February 7- Celebrating SHUFFLE ALONG Composer Eubie Blake

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day, we celebrate the birth of the legendary and history-making composer, Eubie Blake.

Born James Hubert Blake, he was an American composer, lyricist, and pianist, Blake is best known in Broadway circles for Shuffle Along. Written with lyricist Noble Sissle, the show was one of the first Broadway musicals to be written and directed by African Americans.

Blake's other Broadway credits include The Chocolate Dandies, Black Broadway, and Eubie!, a 1979 musical revue of his work which took home the Tony for Best Original Score.

In 2016, Eubie's Broadway legacy was reinvigorated with Shuffle Along Or The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed, a new production that presented both the 1921 musical itself, and detailed the events of its creation and subsequent fallout.

Blake's most notable compositions include, "Charleston Rag", "Love Will Find a Way", "Memories of You" and "I'm Just Wild About Harry".