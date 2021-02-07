Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, February 7- Celebrating SHUFFLE ALONG Composer Eubie Blake

On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of Broadway composer Eubie Blake!

Feb. 7, 2021  

On this day, we celebrate the birth of the legendary and history-making composer, Eubie Blake.

Born James Hubert Blake, he was an American composer, lyricist, and pianist, Blake is best known in Broadway circles for Shuffle Along. Written with lyricist Noble Sissle, the show was one of the first Broadway musicals to be written and directed by African Americans.

Blake's other Broadway credits include The Chocolate Dandies, Black Broadway, and Eubie!, a 1979 musical revue of his work which took home the Tony for Best Original Score.

In 2016, Eubie's Broadway legacy was reinvigorated with Shuffle Along Or The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed, a new production that presented both the 1921 musical itself, and detailed the events of its creation and subsequent fallout.

Blake's most notable compositions include, "Charleston Rag", "Love Will Find a Way", "Memories of You" and "I'm Just Wild About Harry".

VIDEO: On This Day, February 7- Celebrating SHUFFLE ALONG Composer Eubie Blake
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Theater T-Shirt
Featured Actor T-Shirt
Broadway Is My Life Mug

Related Articles
VIDEO: On This Day, February 6- SMASH Brings Broadway to NBC Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, February 6- SMASH Brings Broadway to NBC

VIDEO: On This Day, February 5- Happy Birthday, Alex Brightman Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, February 5- Happy Birthday, Alex Brightman

Video: On This Day, February 4- CHARLIE BROWN Opens On Bway! Photo

Video: On This Day, February 4- CHARLIE BROWN Opens On B'way!

VIDEO: On This Day, February 3- Happy Birthday, Nathan Lane! Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, February 3- Happy Birthday, Nathan Lane!


More Hot Stories For You