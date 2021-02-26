Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: On This Day, February 26- JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY Celebrates Opening Night!

On this day in 1989 the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Jerome Robbins' Broadway, celebrated its opening night.

Feb. 26, 2021  

On this day in 1989, Jerome Robbins' Broadway, an anthology show devised of musical numbers featuring direction or choreography by Jerome Robbins, opened on Broadway. The show Included numbers from such iconic musicals as The King and I, On the Town and West Side Story, among others.

The show opened on Broadway in February 1989 at the Imperial Theatre and closed on September 1, 1990 after 633 performances and 55 previews. it was directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins. The cast featured Jason Alexander as the narrator, Charlotte d'Amboise, Faith Prince, Debbie Shapiro, Susann Fletcher and Scott Wise.

The original Broadway production was nominated for six 1989 Tony Awards, and won three, including Best Musical, Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Jason Alexander), and Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a musical, (Scott Wise).

Celebrate this Tony Award-winning Best Musical with an epic performance from the 1989 Tony Awards.

