VIDEO: On This Day, February 21- SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Returns to Broadway

On this day in 2008, the Menier Chocolate Factory production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, Sunday in the Park with George opened on Broadway.

The Georges Seurat painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte, is the inspiration for this compelling musical fantasy which celebrates the art of creation and the creation of art. The first half of Sunday in the Park with George, set in 1884, sees the painting and its rich comic tapestry come to life in a world where, for Georges, art comes before love, before everything. In the second half, set in 1980s New York, we see the great grandson of Georges and his search for inspiration amongst the unfolding world of contemporary art.